SYRCL, Yubanet co-host town hall on ‘visitor impacts’

Submitted by the South Yuba River Citizens League

From a release:

At 6 p.m. Wednesday the South Yuba River Citizens League and Yubanet will co-host a virtual town hall to discuss visitor impacts on the Yuba River and surrounding communities.

Over the past decade, visitation to the Yuba has increased dramatically. This rising visitation has created increasing concern among community members related to the health of the river. Organizations like SYRCL, as well as the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, State Parks, Bureau of Land Management, and Tahoe National Forest, have fielded numerous calls and emails from affected citizens, along with proposed measures to mitigate impacts.

“We organized the town hall to so we can hear directly from the public about impacts they are experiencing,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s executive director, in a news release. “Managing and addressing visitation on the Yuba is complex given that several different agencies manage the public lands, each of which has different opportunities and constraints. Add on top of that the fact that these public lands are intermixed with private lands.”

The town hall will begin with a brief presentation about this year’s statistics related to visitor impacts and a short statement from participating organizations. The floor will then be opened up for questions from the audience.

“The county looks at this as an important opportunity to learn more about community concerns and to help the public better understand what solutions and interventions are possible given the patchwork ownership of the river canyon,” said District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek. “It will also inform the work the Yuba River Public Safety Cohort engages in to make the canyon safer for everyone.”

The town hall will also function to inform a survey SYRCL plans to launch later in September that will give community members a chance to provide additional feedback. The data collected will be presented to the cohort and distributed to the public via an online booklet in early November. It will also be used to inform future decisions about managing river use.

Those interested in attending can register here .

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League