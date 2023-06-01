Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the start of the “river season” in Nevada County, where locals and out-of-towners alike descend upon the Yuba River in droves, looking to cool down and enjoy the unparalleled beauty of area. For this reason, Memorial Day weekend is also the start of the South Yuba River Citizens League and California State Park’s River Ambassador Program. Now that the Yuba is “Instagram-famous”, the number of individuals who are coming to the river to recreate has risen exponentially. With the river so high, fast, and cold this year, the River Ambassador program has become all the more important as they educate newcomers and remind return visitors about river safety and etiquette.

Over the weekend, SYRCL’s River Ambassadors greeted guests from near and far. Stationed at Bridgeport and at the Highway 49 Crossing from Friday to Monday, River Ambassadors had meaningful conversations with more than 150 visitors, picked up nearly 500 pieces of trash and recycling, reminded visitors about river safety, talked about SYRCL’s restoration projects in the watershed, and answered their questions about the river.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. For more information, please visit: www.yubariver.org