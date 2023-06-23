Every weekend since Memorial Day, SYRCL’s volunteer River Ambassadors have been stationed at the Highway 49 Crossing and at Bridgeport, reminding visitors about the impact of trash, dog waste, and broken glass on the health of the river. Additionally, with the river being so high, fast, and cold this season, River Ambassadors have been warning people of the dangers swimming in the river and to “Stay Out and Stay Alive”. River Ambassadors are also reminding visitors of the ever-present potential for catastrophic wildfires in the river canyon by talking to them about how even one spark can be the start of something devasting.
With “The Yuba Welcomes Everyone” as a guiding principle, River Ambassadors are trying to create a shift in local recreation culture towards personal accountability. They also provide a warm and welcoming presence for visitors to the South Yuba River. River Ambassadors act as model stewards and provide visitors with the tools and information to do the same.
Now that the Summer Solstice has passed and the temperatures are on the rise, volunteer River Ambassadors are more important than ever. Since Memorial Day, the program has targeted Highway 49 and Bridgeport, as those two crossings see some of the greatest visitation on the weekends. Moving forward, we’d like to be able to have River Ambassadors stationed at Purdon Crossing for the rest of the summer as well.
To do this, we need more volunteers.
Whether you’re a seasoned river-goer or just starting out, we welcome you to apply and be a part of this fun and exciting program. To become a River Ambassador, go to SYRCL’s website at yubariver.org or call the SYRCL offices at 530.265.5961
The River Ambassador Program is supported by California State Parks and SYRCL, and offers training, resources, and support for all volunteers.
About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. For more information, please visit: www.yubariver.org