The South Yuba River Citizen’s League is seeking volunteers to become a part of their River Ambassador program.

 Courtesy Photo

Every weekend since Memorial Day, SYRCL’s volunteer River Ambassadors have been stationed at the Highway 49 Crossing and at Bridgeport, reminding visitors about the impact of trash, dog waste, and broken glass on the health of the river. Additionally, with the river being so high, fast, and cold this season, River Ambassadors have been warning people of the dangers swimming in the river and to “Stay Out and Stay Alive”. River Ambassadors are also reminding visitors of the ever-present potential for catastrophic wildfires in the river canyon by talking to them about how even one spark can be the start of something devasting.

With “The Yuba Welcomes Everyone” as a guiding principle, River Ambassadors are trying to create a shift in local recreation culture towards personal accountability. They also provide a warm and welcoming presence for visitors to the South Yuba River. River Ambassadors act as model stewards and provide visitors with the tools and information to do the same.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. For more information, please visit: www.yubariver.org