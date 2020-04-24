SYRCL, officials say Yuba River not yet safe for swimming

The South Yuba River Citizens League, Nevada County, State Parks and other government agencies and public safety officials who make up the Yuba River Safety Cohort advise that the Yuba River is flowing too swiftly and is too cold to be safe for swimming, according to a press release from SYRCL.

With the forecast predicting warm weather in the coming days, the group urges the public to stay out of the water, the release states.

Most drownings occur in the spring when rivers are running cold and fast and the weather is warm. These tragedies are completely preventable by staying out of the water during spring runoff, according to the release.

Nevada County does not have enough public safety personnel to monitor this highly dangerous situation, the release claims.

In the press release, SYRCL states that unprecedented numbers of people are utilizing river access points, despite the closures of parking lots and other infrastructure due to the COVID-19 crisis. While trails are not closed to local use, legal access isn’t available for those arriving by car. Be advised, trails in the Yuba River canyon are narrow and do not allow for mandated social distancing when needed.

“Especially during these unprecedented times, personal responsibility impacts more than just one person,” the press release states. “Keep safe at the river and reduce community exposure to COVID-19 and unnecessary strain on medical resources and first responders.”

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League