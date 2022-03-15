SYRCL launches watershed scavenger hunt

The South Yuba River Citizens League has launched its Know Your Watershed Scavenger Hunt to help raise funds for its Environmentalist of the Year scholarship, which the organization awards annually to a local college-bound high school student.

The scavenger hunt begins on Sunday, March 27, and closes a week later on April 3.

SYRCL is offering two editions — one for adults and one for youth under 12. The adult version asks participants to follow clues that will take them to local rivers, streams, forests, and meadows and submit the answers as photos. The youth version is geared toward families and asks participants to explore three different trails in our watershed and look for clues to complete the questions.

“We see this as a great way to encourage people to get out and learn more about the watershed,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s executive director, in an email. “It also gives people the opportunity to see the landscape through the eyes of a scientist.”

First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded to the winners of the adult edition that include $150 in gift certificates to local stores and Yuba gear. If multiple people answer all of the questions correctly, the winner will be drawn at random.





Youth participants who complete the challenge and turn in the booklet by 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, to the SYRCL office will receive a Watershed Explorer sticker, a Salmon Saver booklet, and a Wild & Scenic Film Festival coloring page.

Visit yubariver.org to learn more and purchase your tickets.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League