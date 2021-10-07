SYRCL launches visitor impacts survey

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is launching a visitor impacts survey to hear from the public directly about their concerns. The survey comes on the heels of the Town Hall SYRCL and YubaNet co-hosted on visitor impacts September 8, after another busy visitor season at the Yuba River. More than 100 people attended the event, which was recorded and posted to YubaNet’s YouTube page. The goal of the survey is to gather more information about how increased visitation impacts people living in the area and what types of initiatives they are interested in supporting.

“We received dozens of important questions from our community members during the Town Hall,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s Executive Director. “We have taken these into consideration as we designed the survey and are hoping to receive valuable feedback that will inform our efforts to protect the Yuba.”

The survey opened October 1 and will remain open through October 23 at which time SYRCL will begin analyzing the results. The results will be first be presented to the South Yuba River Safety Cohort, a collaboration comprised of County Supervisors and staff, state and federal agencies, local NGOs, and community representatives, and co-chaired by Supervisors Heidi Hall and Sue Hoek. Findings and recommendations will then be compiled into a booklet and released to the public.

“We have heard from many constituents via email, social media, and in-person inquiries about their concerns over the number of people visiting the Yuba each year,” said Booth. “We hope that this survey will allow even more people to express their opinions.”

To access the survey, visit https://yubariver.org/2021/09/river-impacts-survey .





The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City. For more information, visit http://www.yubariver.org .