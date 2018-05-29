SYRCL celebrates opening day at the South Yuba River over Memorial weekend

The South Yuba River Citizens League kicked off its 7th River Ambassador season over Memorial Weekend.

Ambassadors and river captains welcomed more than 120 visitors to the river on Saturday at the Highway 49 crossing. Ambassadors teamed up with California State Parks to educate river goers to think about the environmental impact of their visit.

"We had a great opening day and guests were very receptive with our message before their day at the Yuba River," said Sonya Sanborn, SYRCL's river ambassador captain. "We even received wonderful ideas from our local community for additional fun eco- activities for our booth. We will be here every weekend this summer …"

River Ambassadors are members of the community who donate their weekends to promote eco-friendly recreation at the popular river crossings of Purdon, Highway 49 and Bridgeport from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

"Our River Ambassador booths aim to welcome our community and visitors to the Yuba, said Daniel Belshe, SYRCL's community engagement manager and newest team member. "We are here to educate river goers and remind them to be safe and responsible while enjoying the beaches and trails along this beautiful river.

"We hope our presence shows our community is passionate about protecting our stunning natural resources. Anyone can lend a hand while visiting the river by packing out their trash and dog waste during their visit.

In the past six seasons, the River Ambassador team has had face-to-face contact with more than 36,000 visitors to the South Yuba River State Park, collected 33,400 pieces of trash, and removed 4,200 piles of dog waste. Each summer, the River Ambassador program concludes with SYRCL's Yuba River Cleanup, this year set for Sept. 15.

Since 1998, the Yuba River Cleanup has picked up 218,000 pounds of trash and recycling from the river.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League