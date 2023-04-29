The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) proudly announces Owen Papegaay as the 2023 Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship awardee. Each spring, SYRCL offers a $4,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who plans to pursue a degree in the environmental field.
On Wednesday, April 26, SYRCL hosted the annual State of the Yuba event where, Owen Papegaay, a graduating senior from Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL), was awarded the scholarship. Owen plans to pursue a degree in Marie Biology from Cal State Monterey Bay in the fall.
Throughout his life, Owen has shown an interest and commitment to the environment, especially marine creatures and oceanic ecosystems. Through his letters of recommendation, his teachers spoke very highly of him, his leadership, academic drive, creativity, curiosity, and passion for the environment. Owen participated as one of the fellows during SYRCL’s summer field science program, the Youth Outdoor Leadership Opportunity (YOLO), where he helped install cattle exclusion fencing around aspen stands and learned aspen monitoring techniques. Throughout the expedition, Owen was highly motivated, displayed his inherent leadership skills, always had a positive attitude, and asked thought provoking questions.
“We are thrilled to award our scholarship to Owen. I was thoroughly impressed by Owen during the YOLO expedition along with his dedication to protecting the environment”, said Monique Streit, SYRCL’s Education Director. “I am confident he will continue to be a committed advocate for the environment through stewardship, activism, and community involvement.”
SYRCL is committed to ensuring their scholarship recipients have the support needed for financial stability and day-to-day necessities while pursuing higher education. The Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship helps with tuition, fees, and other school expenses, thus allowing students time to pursue opportunities that align with their passions.
If you are interested in supporting the Environmentalist of the Year scholarship, visit www.yubariver.org to donate.
About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”), based in Nevada City, CA, is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers. See: www.yubariver.org.