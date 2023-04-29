owen papegaay

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning’s Owen Pagegaay was awarded SYRCL’s Environmentalist of the Year scholarship award during the recent State of the Yuba event.

 Courtesy Photo

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) proudly announces Owen Papegaay as the 2023 Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship awardee. Each spring, SYRCL offers a $4,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who plans to pursue a degree in the environmental field.

On Wednesday, April 26, SYRCL hosted the annual State of the Yuba event where, Owen Papegaay, a graduating senior from Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL), was awarded the scholarship. Owen plans to pursue a degree in Marie Biology from Cal State Monterey Bay in the fall.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”), based in Nevada City, CA, is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers. See: www.yubariver.org.