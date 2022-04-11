 Swinger | TheUnion.com
Swinger

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

A Grass Valley bird swings on a string attached a CD, designed to keep birds from flying into a reflecting window. A CD's shiny reflection can help keep birds away, but not this bird, apparently.
Photo submitted by Annita Kasparian

