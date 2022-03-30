 ‘Swing into the Night’ set for Saturday | TheUnion.com
‘Swing into the Night’ set for Saturday

News News |

Submitted by Natalie Herr

 

The Bear River Jazz Band presents its 23rd annual “Swing into the Night” event, a fun-filled evening of dancing to the hottest tunes of the swing era. The evening includes swing dance lessons, desserts, refreshments and a dance contest. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bear River High School’s "Rio Oso Night Club," located at 11130 Magnolia Rd. in Grass Valley. Tickets available online at http://www.BearRiverMusic.org or at the door. Admission is $12 for adults, $20 for couples and just $10 for students and seniors.
Photo submitted by Natalie Herr.

 

News
