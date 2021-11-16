 ‘Swing for the Cure’ a success | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

‘Swing for the Cure’ a success

News News |

Submitted by Amy Abt

 

Funds raised from Lake Wildwood’s “Swing for the Cure” tournament were recently donated to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Pictured from left are Orene Sanders, Kimberly Parker, Connie Berg, Mary Moyer, Kathie Rupert and Jerri Morello. The tournament raised $10,500 to help purchase surgical equipment for breast cancer patients at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. A total of 104 golfers participated in the event on Oct. 7. The Ladies 18 Hole Golf Club, with some assistance from the Lady 9ers, produced a fun and successful event. The committee led by Kathie Rupert consisted of Connie Berg, Jerri Morello, Mary Moyer and Orene Sanders. The committee also recognized PGA professional Jim Knight for the “behind the scenes” work. Organizers also expressed their thanks to Lake Wildwood residents Chris and Doris Heisler for putting the final touches on the day’s donations.
Photo submitted by Amy Abt.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News

Last Friday’s turkey dinner

|

The Annual Last Friday Supper’s Turkey Dinner is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, and is open to all. A first come, first served free to-go dinner of turkey will include all the fixings,…

See more