Swimming with bigger fishes: Local resident chosen as designer at Miami Swim Week

From an early age, Jacque Day became well acquainted with the Pacific Ocean.

As a six year old, the Nevada City resident began sailing around Acapulco on a 40-foot boat, picking up Spanish from the locals and dissecting fish for science projects as part of her home-schooling lessons.

After turning 12, her semi-retired parents more permanently moved back to Nevada County, where Day eventually went on to graduate from Nevada Union High School.

While taking a design class in college, she conjured a business idea: selling swimsuits.

In 2015, she launched Jacque Designs, intended to provide comfortable swimwear for women.

Since selling her clothing in the local shop, Abstrakt, Day said she has expanded her sales to stores in Hawaii, Southern California, Florida and internationally.

Last week, she was invited as a designer to Miami Swim Week, where her swimwear was worn by models strutting a runway, their photos shot by magazines like “Vogue” and “Elle.” It was the first time the budding business owner attended a runway show as a designer.

COMFORTABLE CLOTHING

When she was 16, Day went on a family vacation to Hawaii. There, she encountered a problem: she needed to buy a swimsuit, but couldn’t find one in which she felt comfortable.

She said she remembers finding herself in tears as she tried on dozens of swimwear outfits. This was an area she felt deeply connected to – the beach, the ocean, the surrounding fish – but couldn’t feel at ease because of the limited clothing options available.

“Some of the most amazing times in life, I couldn’t enjoy myself because of what I (was) wearing,” she said of the experience and other related ones.

Two years later, she remembered that moment as she opened her line of swimwear intended to make women feel comfortable when they go to the beach or get a tan.

Day said she is trying to be part of the positive body movement, where – whether you are 100 or 200 pounds – you can still feel beautiful in her pieces. Day’s variety of colored suits are adjustable, she said, making them forgiving for different body types.

Since designing her line and developing a brand, Day said she has been working diligently, pushing social media lines and talking with buyers to sell more of her swimsuits. Last week, she had one of the most major breakthroughs of her career.

“It was very surreal. I’m kind of still on a high from it,” she said, adding that the Miami Swim Week show has already significantly exposed her brand to other stores and prominent buyers.

As her work expands its influence, she hopes to also draw more individuals into a more understanding, diverse perspective around women’s clothing that is accepting of both large and skinny people.

And regarding the five-day show itself on the Florida coast, Day said she was too busy to go sailing. But she was able to escape the show for a bit to jet ski in the Atlantic.

