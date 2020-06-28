Swimmer rescued from Yuba River

A man trapped under water for several minutes was rescued earlier this month from the Yuba River by Nevada County Consolidated Fire and California Highway Patrol personnel, a release states.

On June 18, emergency services responded to the area near the Old Yuba River Bridge, where bystanders pulled the man out of the water and performed CPR.

Helicopter Transports Near Drowning Victim

On June 18th, Nevada County Consolidated Fire responded to the Yuba River near the Old Yuba River Bridge where a swimmer was trapped underwater for several minutes. Bystanders pulled him from the water and performed CPR while CHP helicopter (H-20) landed on the bridge multiple times transporting fire personnel and equipment to the scene. The swimmer was then loaded into H-20 for transport. CHP Paramedic Flores and Sierra Nevada Ambulance Paramedic Brighting provided life saving treatment to the swimmer while en route to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Pilot- Lewis
Paramedic- Flores
CHP – Valley Division
CHP – Grass Valley
Nevada County Consolidated FD

Fire personnel and equipment were transported to the scene via CHP helicopter, which then took the man to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment.

CHP Paramedic Flores and Sierra Nevada Ambulance Paramedic Brighting provided life-saving treatment en route.