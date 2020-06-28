Swimmer rescued from Yuba River
A man trapped under water for several minutes was rescued earlier this month from the Yuba River by Nevada County Consolidated Fire and California Highway Patrol personnel, a release states.
On June 18, emergency services responded to the area near the Old Yuba River Bridge, where bystanders pulled the man out of the water and performed CPR.
Fire personnel and equipment were transported to the scene via CHP helicopter, which then took the man to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment.
CHP Paramedic Flores and Sierra Nevada Ambulance Paramedic Brighting provided life-saving treatment en route.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User