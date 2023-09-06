Staff Writer
For anyone who has been downtown Grass Valley recently, it is apparent that the city is in a state of artistic enhancement, making the Mill Street Plaza a comforting place and one that showcases the talents of artists throughout the county.
Isabella Parker is one of several artists commissioned to create what are being referred to as “temporary murals” in Grass Valley, peppering the streets with bursts of art worthy of an Instagram photo.
“I feel like it’s just bringing an interactive aspect to the Mill Street Plaza,” Parker said. “They are really wanting to bring people together and make it a fun event, just going downtown. So I feel like that was a big purpose, just bringing the community together and just an outreach, connecting the artist with the rest of the community.”
Parker, who works in a long list of mediums saw the first round of the temporary murals Grass Valley put on in 2021 and was immediately interested in loaning her artistic vision to the town.
“I emailed the Downtown Association and was like, are you going to be doing them again?” said Parker.
The organization replied with a “maybe.” They just hadn’t determined how, if, and when they would re-implement the project.
“I asked to be put on wait list for whenever they start doing them again,” Parker said. “I just saw them downtown and I did a few murals in school when I was a teacher’s assistant so I thought it would be a fun project. At the end of July, almost into August, they emailed me and said ‘we’re doing them. Do you want to do one?’ It was a very short turnaround time; there wasn’t a lot of time to prep.”
The Downtown Association had six concepts they were hoping to work with. Parker chose the “Honey Bee” theme, inspired mostly for her love of Tom Petty, his record ‘Wildflowers,’ and, most particularly, Petty’s song ‘Honey Bee.’
“When I saw ‘Honey Bee’ it immediately made me think of Tom Petty’s song (of the same title). And the ‘Wildflowers’ album and it also reminded me of ‘Wild Honey,’ The Beach Boys’ song. I wanted to do a ‘60s to ‘70s style music poster. I drew a lot of inspiration from the wildflowers. That was a big inspiration. I just wanted to kind of a psychedelic kind of ‘60s theme, almost.”
On the edges of the painting, playing cards dash across the scape, and the numbers on the cards correspond with the years that the two songs that inspired Parker came out: ’94 and ’67. The other cards have queen bees on them to kind of incorporate the Stucki’s Jewelers theme.
“They were pretty open with how I interpreted it, the only criteria were that it incorporate Stucki’s, the sponsor. So they wanted diamonds or having the name written on there.”
Parker used outdoor house paint for the mural, predicting the unpredictable, and though her work was compensated she saw it as an opportunity to enhance the town she’s lived in since age seven.
“There was a little bit of a commission, but it was more of a donation to the communities is how I saw it,” she said. “It was largely donation of my time. It took me over 90 hours, the whole process. I am really (particular) about getting things just right and I am a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to my art so I took a long time drawing out the picture of it before I even painted it. I went through a number of different revisions and options until I came to the final one. And then painting it; I had to do multiple coats over each thing and the varnish and different dry times.”
Parker served as assistant to local painter Denise Wey, and learned much from the artist who specializes in acrylic paintings, many of them focused on local landscapes including the Yuba River.
“(Wey) is so amazing,” Parker said. “She taught me a ton and I have always kind of gone to her for any advice I need or questions I have. I was her assistant for four years. We worked together quite a bit and got pretty close. So that was kind of my start.”
With all of the lessons she has collected through the years, Parker is eager for the public to see her art and is the proprietor of California Artisan, a business specializing in handmade artisanal products. For more information please visit www.instagram.com/californiaartisan.