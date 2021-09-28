 Sweet sendoff | TheUnion.com
Sweet sendoff

Elias Funez
  

Tess’ Kitchen Store cooking class instructor Alan Tangren, who has been working at the store for the past seven years, held his last class on Saturday, and was presented with a surprise retirement party afterward. Tangren says he will be enjoying Saturday farmers markets and plans to travel now that his schedule is free, with destinations like France on the to-do list. Tangren worked at the restaurant Chez Panisse in Berkeley from 1982 to 2004, and grew up on the Bierwagen’s farm, learning to cook from his grandmother’s apron strings.
