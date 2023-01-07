Sutter County officials declared a local emergency on Friday in response to the recent series of severe winter storms that have caused moderate flooding and power outages in the area this week.
Officials said that Sutter County had handled this week’s storm systems well and experienced no damage to levees. However, Sutter County Administrative Officer Steve Smith made the proclamation to address a number of flooded roads in the southern portion of the county as well as the Sutter Bypass. Officials are also preparing for potential issues that could arise with more storm systems expected next week.
Continued storms could bring the surrounding rivers to the monitor stage and possible flood stage, officials said.
Smith said that he had signed the declaration “due to the potential for displacement of people from low-lying areas immediately adjacent to the rivers and other areas of Sutter County that may be affected, and the need for resources to address safety and property issues.”
Declaring a local emergency allows the county to access state and federal resources, officials said. The proclamation will expire in seven days unless it is ratified by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Officials with the National Weather Service expect storms to persist until Tuesday.
National Weather Service officials predict the heaviest precipitation to arrive on Monday in similar amounts as the New Year’s Eve storm.
“We don’t want to overlook the weekend storm, but Monday into Tuesday’s storm is looking like the strongest storm, the wettest storm and the warmest of the two storms. There’s potential for similar rain amounts and impacts that we saw with the New Year’s Eve storm, keeping in mind that we are much wetter with high water levels than we were on New Year’s Eve,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said during a briefing.