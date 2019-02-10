Sustainable Food & Farm Conference tours Nevada County farms, ranches
February 10, 2019
The ninth annual Sustainable Food & Farm Conference, which ran Thursday through Sunday, brought the community closer to local farmers and brought nationally recognized leaders in the sustainable food and farming to speak in western Nevada County.
Field days on Thursday and Friday included visits to an alpaca farm, a vineyard and winery, and a cheese-making ranch.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.