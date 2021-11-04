Suspicious vehicle leads to chase, 3 arrests

The arrests started when a deputy spotted people standing in a parking lot off Highway 49.

It ended about an hour later, after a high speed chase on the highway and city streets ended on the Brunswick Road southbound ramp.

A deputy on routine patrol around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday saw two vehicles in the former Kilroy’s Towing parking lot off Highway 49. Two men stood near a Subaru, and one of them crouched and ran into nearby woods when the deputy drove closer, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy then detained Kalen Drake Turner, 31, of Washington, and Desiree Leigh Hayden, 41, of Grass Valley, reports state.

The deputy found a box of ammo that Turner said was stolen, though he’d arranged to turn it in to Grass Valley police, a news release states.





“A further search of the Subaru resulted in locating various drug-related items that included a digital scale, several pills that were packaged in small Ziploc bags, as well as other loose, small white pills,” the report states. “Deputies also located a white, powdery substance throughout the vehicle, as well as nearly $1,000 dollars in small bills.”

Additionally, the Subaru had false license plates, authorities said.

Officers also searched a van linked to Hayden, finding two bongs with a black, tar substance, as well as a glass pipe used for methamphetamine and a large bag of marijuana. Additionally, they found a cell phone with a police scanner app, reports state.

CHASE

Authorities searched by foot and helicopter for the person who ran from the scene. About an hour after finding Turner and Hayden, a deputy looking for the man who fled spotted a suspicious vehicle in front of a La Barr Meadows Road business, reports state.

The deputy got out of his patrol vehicle to investigate, and the vehicle’s driver then pulled forward, crossed the double yellow lines on the road, drove into oncoming traffic and fled, authorities said.

A chase led the deputy southbound to Highway 49, then north on the highway, reaching speeds of 80 mph. The suspect exited in Nevada City, drove through the city and then returned to the highway. The driver — later identified as Vincent Thomas Anderson, 35, of Roseville — stopped on the southbound ramp of Brunswick Road. Officers then arrested him, they said.

The investigation into who fled from the deputy in the parking lot, which started the night’s sequence of events, remains ongoing.

According to jail records, Anderson is charged with felony evading police, misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and a probation violation.

Hayden is charged with a felony violation of post-release community supervision, as well as three misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and having a public safety radio, jail reports state.

Turner is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for sale and forging/altering vehicle registration. He also faces a misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance charge, reports state.