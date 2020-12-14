Suspected purse thief charged with burglary

A Penn Valley man has been charged with first-degree burglary after his father’s girlfriend reported the theft of her purse, authorities said.

Michael Todd Johnson, 36, remained in custody Monday on a $50,000 bond and was set to be arraigned that afternoon in Nevada County Superior Court, jail and court records state.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary that had occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

The victim told dispatch that her purse had just been just stolen and the suspect was believed to be Johnson, her boyfriend’s son, Trygg said. The woman was able to provide a description to the dispatch center, who advised the responding deputies, he added.

“While en route, deputies were advised that a CHP unit was out with Johnson on Penn Valley Drive and he had admitted to stealing items from the residence,” Trygg said.

Deputies located stolen items on Johnson, including the purse, keys and a wallet, and took him into custody, Trygg said.

“All of the stolen items were returned to the victim,” he said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.