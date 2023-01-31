On Friday, David Sirizzotti, 42, was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for possession of stolen property, mail theft, counterfeiting, driving on a suspended license and a violation of his Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive in Alta Sierra early Friday morning, for a report from a local resident about a subject hiding in the bushes. Deputies responded and conducted an extensive area check but were unable to locate the subject.
Deputies were directed to a green SUV that was parked in the area and described as not belonging to any of the nearby residents. Upon further investigation the vehicle was determined to be registered to a subject who was on PRCS out of Solano County.
Deputies remained in the area due to recent reports of mail thefts and an attempted robbery that occurred at the Alta Sierra Gas Station last Wednesday. After a couple of hours, deputies observed Sirizzotti return to the vehicle and drive away. Sirizzotti was stopped for vehicle code violations and was detained based on his PRCS terms.
During the investigation numerous items of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment were located.
At this time, investigators are still looking into any connection between Sirizzotti and other crimes in the immediate area. Anybody with information is encouraged to contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 265-1471.