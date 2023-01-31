Fake Currency confiscated

These counterfeit bills were allegedly found with David Sirizotti, 42, who was arrested for possession of stolen property, mail theft, counterfeiting, and driving on a suspended license Friday.

 Nevada County Sheriffs Office

On Friday, David Sirizzotti, 42, was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for possession of stolen property, mail theft, counterfeiting, driving on a suspended license and a violation of his Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive in Alta Sierra early Friday morning, for a report from a local resident about a subject hiding in the bushes. Deputies responded and conducted an extensive area check but were unable to locate the subject.