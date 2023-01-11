A traffic stop in the Highway 49 and Locksley Lane area of Auburn ended when Placer County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed man just before midnight Tuesday.
The reason for the stop has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office reported the driver engaged in an armed confrontation with deputies. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the suspect continued to engage, resulting in the deputies shooting the suspect.
Highway 49, between Locksley Lane and Shale Ridge Road, was shut down from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Public Information Officer Angela Musallam.
The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene despite deputies performing lifesaving measures, according to the Sheriff’s Office. None of the deputies involved were injured.
The type of weapon the suspect was armed with has not been released.
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is conducting a parallel investigation with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Musallam said many details of the incident are still unknown and under investigation.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in Auburn in nine months. On May 26, 2022, a Placer County Sheriff’s Officer responding to a domestic disturbance call on the 12000 block of Griffin Way in North Auburn shot a man during “an exchange of gunfire,” Musallam told reporters near the scene of the shooting that day. The officer wasn’t injured. The suspect was taken to a hospital.
On Sept. 17, a California Highway Patrol officer located a white Jeep Wrangler on Bell Road that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 in Auburn. The suspect displayed a knife, continued to advance toward the officer and was shot. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Auburn Journal Managing Editor Bill Poindexter and reporter Traci Newell contributed to this report.