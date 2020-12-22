Suspect in death of wife to stand trial in February

A 73-year-old man charged with murder in the death of his wife is set to go to trial in February in Nevada County Superior Court.

Dennis Michael Daly was arrested in late October 2019 after authorities alleged he punched Stacey Sokol Daly, 63, repeatedly in the head. Stacey Daly died Nov. 2, 2019, after lapsing into a coma.

Dennis Daly’s trial was initially scheduled to start in January. Deputy District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee on Tuesday requested a continuance, however, because she has a different murder trial starting the week before. Judge Scott Thomsen found good cause to grant the request and rescheduled the trial date to Feb. 9.

Daly will return to court on Jan. 7 for a trial readiness conference, and remained in custody Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.

During a preliminary hearing into the evidence held in June, Grass Valley police officers testified they responded to the Daly residence several times on Oct. 30. Stacey Daly initially denied any physical altercation, but later that day she told officers Dennis hit her with a closed fist in the face and shoulder five or six times, and tried to gouge her left eye out.

Stacey Daly sought treatment at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Oct. 31, and a CT scan done then showed multiple areas of hematomas to the brain, according to testimony presented at the June hearing. She left the hospital against medical advice, but officers conducting a welfare check took her back for treatment. Stacey Daley was then flown to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, where she died two days later. A forensic pathologist testified the cause of death was determined to be intracranial hemorrhaging following a physical assault.

