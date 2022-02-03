Suspect identified in Oroville bus shooting

The suspect in a Wednesday Oroville shooting which resulted in a death and the hospitalization of four people was taken into custody that night, Butte County authorities said Thursday morning.

In a press conference Thursday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea identified the suspect as Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, 21, of Sacramento.

Honea stated this remains an “active and ongoing investigation,” and that victims would not be identified by name as of Thursday morning, as authorities were still working to notify the appropriate families or next of kin.

However, he stated the person who died at the scene was a 43-year-old woman.

The four people injured, according to Honea, were a girl, age 11, who was transported to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition; a 25-year-old woman who was pregnant, taken to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds, and reported to be in critical condition; a 38-year-old man who sustained “minor injury” and was expected to be released from the hospital; and a 32-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and, after surgery, was reported to be in critical condition.





According to Oroville Police Chief Bill Lagrone, the police department at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday received reports of a dispute on a bus involving a firearm, and immediately dispatched officers to an Oroville AM-PM store, behind which the Greyhound bus had parked during a normal drop-off stop.

The Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the scene at around the same time, said Lagrone. He stated that officers proceeded to clear the bus to ensure no suspect was onboard and locate witnesses, as well as initiate treatment for those injured.

“As our deputies were responding to that location to assist, 911 calls started to come in to the Oroville Police Department indicating that the suspect involved in that shooting was now in the Walmart located about a half-mile south of the AM-PM, where the shooting originally occurred,” said Honea.

‘ERRATIC MANNER’

Honea said that, when authorities found Coleman in the Walmart, he “had no clothing on (and) was acting in an erratic manner.”

“Our deputies recognized, or identified, him based on the description they had received, coupled with the behavior that he was exhibiting and immediately were able to take him into custody without further incident or the use of any kind of force,” he said.

Regarding the events leading up to the shooting, Honea stated that, by passenger accounts, Coleman had boarded the bus in Redding and either made or received a phone call which agitated him as the bus reached Chico. At some point, said Honea, Coleman had begun having a conversation with other passengers.

“I think the conversations, at this point, can best be characterized as him acting paranoid and agitated,” said Honea. During the bus trip, he said, Coleman showed other passengers a firearm he was carrying.

“When they arrived in Oroville, as they parked behind the AM-PM and people began to exit, that is when Mr. Coleman began to fire his weapon,” he said.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Thursday that Coleman at the time of the shooting was wanted on a warrant from Alameda County for “possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”

Ramsey stated “prohibited person” meant “youth and prior felony,” but would not discuss Coleman’s history further as he said it pertained to a juvenile record.

The scene law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office responded to Wednesday night was “rather chaotic,” said Ramsey, adding that approximately 25 passengers and a bus driver were then brought to authorities’ offices to be interviewed.

Ramsey said that 12 casings were found on the bus following the shooting, which matched witness accounts that over 10 shots had been heard.

“It’s our intent to see that we can get together all of the information necessary to file charges against him, and that would be at (3 p.m. Friday) at Butte County Superior Court,” said Ramsey.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com