Suspect ID’d in Butterfield Fire

A Truckee woman accused of starting the Butterfield Fire last week was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

Officers arrested Ellen Lindsey Walters, 32, on July 7, though she wasn’t placed into jail until this week. Deverie Acuff, public information officer with Truckee police, declined to say where she was held until Wednesday.

“She was seen by Cal Fire lighting the fires along where the Butterfield started,” Acuff said.

Walters resisted arrest, though no officers were injured, she added.

Walters faces felony charges of arson of forest land and obstruction of an officer. She also faces a misdemeanor battery charge. She remained held Thursday on a $250,000 bond, reports state.

The Butterfield Fire, in the Glenshire neighborhood, grew to 12 acres and led to an evacuation order for an area between Joeger and Glenshire drives.

“The fire was held at 12 acres and was extinguished by 2:08 p.m.,” Acuff said.

Fire crews remained on scene and the evacuation order was lifted July 8.

No one was hurt in the blaze, Acuff said.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249