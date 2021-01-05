Suspect arrested in dispensary break-in

A Grass Valley man is facing burglary charges after he was linked to a break-in at marijuana dispensary Elevation 2477′ over the weekend, authorities said.

Branden Lyle Wade Harris, 26, made off with more than $10,000 in “pre-rolls” located in the retail section, said owner Daniel Batchelor. But Harris was quickly identified via surveillance video and was tracked down nearby with much of the product, said Nevada City Police Sgt. Sean Mason.

Harris was arraigned Tuesday on felony counts of first-degree burglary and possession of stolen property, as well as misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. He is set to enter a plea Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court, records state.

Harris remained Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail on a $50,000 bond, jail staff said.

The break-in was discovered Saturday, Batchelor said, adding the business’ alarm went off but the burglar had gotten “in and out in 30 seconds.”

Security camera footage showed someone had broken into the building around 4:30 a.m., Batchelor said. According to Mason, the front door had been pried open.

“There appeared to be a second person waiting outside,” Mason said. “They had a police scanner and they were wearing masks.”

Harris was located at a nearby transient camp and had a large amount of the stolen merchandise with him, Mason said.

The second suspect is being sought and the police department is investigating whether Harris can be linked to several other burglaries and attempted burglaries in the 7 Hills area, Mason said.

The already tight security at Elevation 2477′ is being tightened further, Batchelor said. He is installing a steel cage for the door, and will be further limiting the amount of product kept on the retail sales floor.

“The only bright spot is that we already lock up most of our product,” he said.

