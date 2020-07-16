Susie Monary-Wilson announced as community service award recipient

At its 2020 board installation ZOOM meeting, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch presented Susie Monary-Wilson with its 2020 Edi Silverman Community Service Award. Since 2003, the service award has recognized annually a branch member who has made outstanding contributions to the community.

Stephanie Facchini, the 2019 award recipient, pointed to Monary-Wilson’s willingness to step in and volunteer when she sees a need or an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives. Since arriving in Nevada County some 10 years ago, Monary-Wilson has served the community in a multitude of leadership and support roles. She has been an “angel” and volunteer for the Friendship Club, mentoring and helping at-risk girls, and a Hospitality House volunteer, serving lunches and assisting in the Bread and Roses thrift store. She has served on the InConcert Sierra Advisory Board, even producing a promo video for the organization a few years ago.

She has been an active member of the local Rotary Club and Welcome Club and was a Seven Hills NatureBridge science field trip sponsor. What’s more, she has worn several hats for the AAUW Nevada County Branch, including Board secretary, interest group coordinator, and leader of the branch’s “Great Decisions,” which is a lively forum to learn and discuss timely international issues.

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County branch also offers “Friends of AAUW” membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.