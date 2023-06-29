surprise appearance

Eli Marienthal, the voice of Hogarth Hughes in the movie "The Iron Giant", made a special guest appearance during the recent Nevada City Film Festival Movies Under the Pines screening of "The Iron Giant" at Pioneer Park. Remaining dates and showings for Movies Under the Pines include:

Friday, July 7 – Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Friday, July 28 – Song of the Sea

 Courtesy Camen Hodges