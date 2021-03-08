 Supporting our veterans: All Veterans Stand Down hosts drive-thru meal event | TheUnion.com
Supporting our veterans: All Veterans Stand Down hosts drive-thru meal event

Elias Funez
  

About 180 meals were handed out to veterans, their families, and community members during the All Veterans Stand Down drive-thru lunch held Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Proceeds will help veterans organizations such as All Veterans Stand Down and American Legion Frank Gallino Post No. 130.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers help dish up plates of corned beef and cabbage during Saturday’s All Veterans Stand Down drive-thru lunch.
Photo: Elias Funez
Alyce Hammond, an American Legion Post No. 130 Auxiliary member for 71 years, talks to veterans, their families, and members of the community in line to pick up their meals from the All Veterans Stand Down event Saturday. Hammond and others in the auxiliary baked cookies and handed them out to people in line.
Photo: Elias Funez
Corned beef comes through the meat slicer while volunteers put together meals for the All Veterans Stand Down drive-thru event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Some of the proceeds raised from the 180 meals served during Saturday’s All Veterans Stand Down event will go toward repairing the American Legion’s honor guard vehicle, which recently broke down coming back from an event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Corned beef and cabbage meals came with a dessert, potatoes and carrots. A sit down or drive-thru Vietnam Veterans Day tri-tip meal is being planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Members of the American Legion Post No. 130 Auxiliary were on hand to pass out cookies they baked for Saturday’s drive-thru meal to support All Veterans Stand Down.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vehicles line up in the parking lot of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, where meals of corned beef and cabbage were handed out to veterans and their families for no charge while members of the community were asked for $10 a plate.
Photo: Elias Funez

