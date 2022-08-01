facebook tracking pixel Supporting our state parks: Sierra Gold Parks Foundation hosts Mine Wine and Dine event (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Supporting our state parks: Sierra Gold Parks Foundation hosts Mine Wine and Dine event (PHOTO GALLERY)

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Hundreds of people helped support Nevada County’s three state parks on Friday while enjoying dinner and a night out at the Empire Mine State Historic Park’s 1905 clubhouse during the fourth annual Mine Wine and Dine event. Highlights from the event included a special evening opening of the Empire Cottage, plus living history docents in period attire. Dinner was provided by Antonio Ayestaran Custom Catering, while dancing under the stars was provided by the band “Dream and the Dreamer.” Tickets for the gala event were sold out at $125, with proceeds from the event going toward not only the Empire Mine State Historic Park, but South Yuba River State Park and Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lighting sets the mood for an evening of dining and dancing under the stars at the Empire Mine State Historic Park in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
People enjoy the dinner served by Antonio Ayestaran Custom Catering during Friday evening’s Mine Wine and Dine event at the Empire Mine State Historic Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Living history docents, some of them representing local historical figures, interact with people during Friday’s Mine Wine and Dine fundraising event. Hosted by Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, funds raised will be used to make improvements at Nevada County’s three state parks (Empire Mine, Malakoff Diggins, and South Yuba River).
Photo: Elias Funez
Many different types of wines were offered during Sierra Gold Parks Foundation’s Mine Wine and Dine event.
Photo: Elias Funez
People dance to the band “Dream and the Dreamer” following dinner.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User