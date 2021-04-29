 ‘Supporting our neighbors in need’: SPD Markets provide Smart Chicken donation to Interfaith Food Ministry | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

‘Supporting our neighbors in need’: SPD Markets provide Smart Chicken donation to Interfaith Food Ministry

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Longtime Interfaith Food Ministry volunteer Del Mack uses a pallet jack to move 1,200 pounds of Smart Chicken donated by SPD Markets Thursday morning. “It’s another great example of a local business in the food industry supporting us and our neighbors in need,” IFM Executive Director Phil Alonso said.
Elias Funez
Interfaith Food Ministry Executive Director Phil Alonso, from left, SPD Markets Assistant Manager Justin Painter, SPD meat manager Glen Cartwright, and IFM volunteers Del Mack and Frank Bordieri stand with the 1,200 pounds of Smart Chicken donated by SPD to IFM Thursday morning.
Elias Funez
SPD Markets meat manager Glen Cartwright and Interfaith Food Ministry Executive Director Phil Alonso help move the 1,200-pound Smart Chicken donation.
Elias Funez
Interfaith Food Ministry staff and volunteers, along with SPD Market’s Justin Painter and Glen Cartwright, help store the Smart Chicken donation in the freezer at Interfaith Food Ministry. The chicken is a great source of protein for those who request it.
Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more