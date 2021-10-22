Supporting local trails in Nevada County

This past year, trails have played an important role in getting us through the pandemic, and we are fortunate to have access to many local trails. One of our gems is the Cascade Canal Trail. If you have walked it lately or are a regular you will have noticed the parking lot improvement making the trail so much more accessible.

Thanks to generous donations from our local contractors, and with help from Nevada County, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Waste Management, and the Nevada County Contractors’ Association, many more trail users can now comfortably park their cars and use the trail.

For Bruce Ivy Construction it was a labor of love; having started the Doggie Waste program and spearheaded many clean-up days along the trail over the years. Bruce initiated the parking lot improvement, developed the plans and coordinated all of the construction, as well as installing the new trash and recycle cans that were donated by Waste Management.

First on the scene to start construction was C & D Contractors’ Charlie Faber with his crew, to clear and grade the site, removing a fair amount of trash in the process. Once cleared, he trucked in and spread and compacted the gravel, donated by Hansen Brothers Enterprises.

Next on scene was Jeff Hansen and Hansen Brothers Enterprises who installed the culvert, donated by Robinson Enterprises, and paved the encroachment with paving material donated by Vulcan.

Bill Haire with volunteers from Bear Yuba Land Trust put the finishing touches by building a beautiful rock wall on the bank. A huge thank you to all who contributed to this great project.

Source: Barbara Bashall

A Nevada County gem, the Cascade Canal Trail parking lot recently underwent upgrades.

Provided photo

Thanks to generous donations from our local contractors, and with help from Nevada County, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Waste Management, and the Nevada County Contractors’ Association, many more trail users can now comfortably park their cars and use the trail.

Provided photo