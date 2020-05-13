Supporters double donations to Hospitality House in times of need

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

The chance to create lasting impact is here! Community members have come forward to help Hospitality House during the pandemic by offering an incredible donation match opportunity. Through May 31, all monetary donations made to Hospitality House, the community’s only year-round emergency homeless shelter for the general homeless community, will be matched by these individuals, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000. This means a gift of $10 automatically becomes $20 and will give 20 people struggling with homelessness each a hot and healthy meal.

Hospitality House enacted its emergency action plan for pandemic flu prevention in mid-March to lessen the likelihood of illness. Since then, in close collaboration with the county, the overnight shelter has transitioned into a 24/7 model, serving people around the clock at Utah’s Place, the existing shelter, and at multiple motels. Individuals are receiving onsite supervision, case management, mental health counseling, hygiene necessities, COVID-19 preventive supplies, food, and a place to stay throughout the day and evening. Hospitality House has also expanded its outreach services with the county to slow the spread of COVID-19 on the streets and in camps and is actively providing safety-related education and supplies as well as transportation for people who need medical attention.

“We continue to serve homeless women, men, seniors, veterans, and children with no lapses in services provided,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director. “Our youngest homeless resident is just 18 months old. This baby, along with hundreds more, are counting on us. We will continue to do whatever it takes to help our most vulnerable population and we hope our community will respond to this incredible match opportunity to give even more people the help they urgently need.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Hospitality House’s expenses are increasing out of absolute necessity to keep people well cared for and safe. The nonprofit is serving more people now than ever before in its 15-year history because the need is so great.

A $50 donation will help one person in crisis receive a night of emergency shelter with wraparound services, such as food, clothing, job training, mental health counseling, transportation to medical, and customized case management to return to stable housing, on top of supplies and the support needed to make it through the pandemic. But community members who make their $50 donation by May 31 will automatically have their gift doubled and help two people right now.

To help people in crisis during the pandemic, donations may be made online at http://www.hhshelter.org, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Donations will be doubled through May 31.

Source: Hospitality House