Support, protests show for drag queen storytime at Madelyn Helling Library

Online grumblings calling to protest the drag queen story hour event at the Madelyn Helling Library Saturday instead drew crowds of support from members of the community.

A handful of people in opposition of the event did show up to express their views, but were outnumbered by those welcoming the more than 100 children and adults that arrived for the reading.

“I’m basically a clown,” drag queen Miss Taryn said to the kids in attendance before reading a pair of Dr. Seuss books to them.

Miss Taryn drove from Sacramento Friday and expressed happiness to wake up among the natural environment of Nevada County.

While the stroy hour reading went on at the library’s amphitheater, the group of protesters and counter-protesters continued to hold signs and exchange points of view in a free-speech designated area.

“Our Children’s Innocence Is Precious,” read one sign while, “We’re All Born Naked, The Rest Is Drag,” read another.

Exchanges between parties became testy at times, though at no point did anyone become physical.

Nevada City police officers as well as library and county officials all stood by to ensure peaceful protests ensued.

Similar drag queen story time events have occurred across the country with the message that it’s OK to be yourself.

