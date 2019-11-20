Support group for those falsely accused

The inaugural meeting of Citizens Against False Accusations will at 6:30 p.m. on December 6 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. According to organizer Chris Enss, thousands of individuals are falsely accused of sex crimes every day. Being publicly accused of a such a crime that one did not commit has a devastating effect on a person’s life and on the lives of the family of the falsely accused. Once the information is out there, defending oneself, clearing your name, fighting suspicion and tolerating disdain is a horrible predicament, Enss added. For more information contact Chris Enss at 916-216-0995.