Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) is a local nonprofit organization that offers free language instruction to adults in western Nevada County who want to learn English. On Monday, August 7, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., the public is invited to a enjoy dinner at Northridge Restaurant in Nevada City, when Northridge will donate 10% of the evening’s proceeds (from both dine-in and take-out orders) to support PiELL.
PiELL’s mission is to help English language learners become thriving members of our community by offering one-on-one tutoring and building bridges that foster cross-cultural respect, understanding, and friendship. PiELL students come from many countries around the world, but they all want to make a better life for themselves and their families.