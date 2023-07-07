Staff Writer
The Red Bud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society held an event combining an educational session and a property walk starting out at the Gold Vibe Kombucha located at 12615 Charles Drive in Grass Valley this week.
The goal of the group is to inform people about native plants that grow in the area and encourage pollinators such as the many types of native bees, butterflies, birds, wasps, moths, flies and bats.
Native plants require less water making them easier to grow and are relatively more fire safe, according to Robert Katz Botanist and Environmental Consultant in Grass Valley.
After the group of over 30 participants met and reviewed the informational materials, they walked across the street to a business landscaped with native plants, Keep It Storage located at 12906 Loma Rica Drive.
The property was once used by Waste Management to store empty dumpsters about seven years ago, according to Lauren Almond who purchased the property with her husband Loren Willman.
At the time the couple wanted to expand their business, Keep-It Storage and thought it would be a great showpiece to install landscaping using all native plants.
Almond had become active in the Redbud Native Plant Society and wanted to demonstrate to others that commercial and industrial landscaping using native species has several benefits along with being attractive.
“Local native plants are drought tolerant, pest resistant, deer tolerant, very hearty, and cheaper to plant and maintain,” Almond said. “Every year our plantings get fuller and prettier.”
The Redbud Chapter encourages others to become members and get support from the group to plant and landscape on commercial or residential property.
“Watching the hoards of little pollinators on our plants makes us feel good that we’re supporting our local biodiversity,” Almond said.
Home owners, developers, business owners and even planning commissioners can see the benefits of learning about the variety of native plants, according to Katz.
“We are putting back a little bit of nature when we cultivate native plants,” “These plants will attract caterpillars who are essential for bird life,” Almond said. “All of the plants I use create berries in the winter who feed animals.”
The Redbud Society has tips and resources such as the Calscape website which can direct property owners to native plants in their area around the state by simply entering a zip code.
“So if your mother wants to upgrade her landscaping in Napa and you live in Grass Valley, the information is easy to share,” Katz said.
The group offers field trips and other opportunities to learn and share information such as seasonal plantings so your property will always be blooming.
Summer plantings include Pacific ninebark (physocarpus capitatus), sulphur buckwheat (eriogonum umbellatum), blue elderberry (sambucus mexicana) or Celestial blue sage (hybrid).
Fall plantings include California fuchsia (epilobium canum) or Canada Goldenrod (solidago lepida).
“The pollinators are hungry all year long,” Almond said. “It’s important to always have something blooming.”
As properties are developed, landscaping is needed, and it might as well be native, according to Almond.
Volunteers maintain a propagation nursery on Bennett Street where they raise thousands of native plants for an online sale each year in the fall.
“Simply place an order online and we box the plants and have it ready to place in your car at your appointment time for pick up,” Almond said. “Of course we love to offer advice or answer questions that you may have.”
Information about the Redbud Chapter of the California Native plant Society can be found on Facebook or at https://chapters.cnps.org/redbud/.