Supes to vote on $100K relief fund for small business, nonprofits

On Tuesday the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will vote on the establishment of a $100,000 emergency relief fund benefiting local small businesses and nonprofits that could begin distributing funds by late this month.

“The decision Tuesday is really critical,” county project administrator Caleb Dardick said. “What the board is doing is issuing a challenge to the community to match their contribution with private philanthropy to help the most vulnerable businesses through this crisis.”

According to staff reports, the county will create a fiscal sponsorship agreement with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, allowing it to create a project under the hospital’s nonprofit status and receive donations, in hopes of raising up to $1 million to address business and community needs.

Fiscal partnerships, according to the National Council of Nonprofits, allow sponsored projects to use their sponsor’s infrastructure and nonprofit status to perform functions that further the fiscal sponsor’s nonprofit mission. The type of agreements can vary from projects housed entirely within the sponsor’s organization, to limited tax-exempt fund raising projects, to technical and administrative assistance.

The county and hospital foundation are preparing a memorandum of understanding to outline the scope of services the hospital will provide.

The funding will be distributed based on recommendations from a Relief Fund Executive and Fundraising Committee and will also include a Relief Fund Working Group, both to be staffed by County Executive Officer Alison Lehman’s office.

Few details about the fund have been settled, with the county set to continue developing the structure and administration of the program through April. The details of the fiscal sponsorship agreement could determine questions about how the structure and administration will be developed and by whom.

Lehman and county supervisors could not be reached for comment on whether the details about the operations of the fund will have to go through the Board of Supervisors before they are enacted or about whether the committees will be governed by the Brown Act.

While the county is currently focusing on the big picture of the relief fund, Dardick said all details will be addressed prior to any solicitation.

“Before we solicit funds we will have all those questions answered in a very public, transparent process,” he said.

According to a press release, targeted recipients will include nonprofit organizations that provide direct safety net services and small businesses, like those forced to close and hit hardest by the COVID-19 response.

Funding for small businesses will come from general fund money while nonprofit funding will be reallocated from the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

