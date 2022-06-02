Supes support summer free health clinic
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution in support of California Careforce’s Free Health Care Clinic in Nevada County, scheduled for July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing dental, vision and health care free of charge to to people without access to basic health services.
In Nevada County, a similar 2015 clinic provided 559 patients with an equivalent of $245,935 of medical services, and a 2020 clinic provided 850 patients with $347,297 of medical services. With delays in medical care as a result of COVID-19 and a growing need within the community, this summer’s July clinic anticipates treating roughly 1,000 patients, say volunteers.
These clinics are made possible through the partnership of a local Host Committee, comprised of Nevada County-based volunteers and California CareForce. Since 2011, California CareForce’s statewide mobile free clinics have served nearly 39,000 patients and provided over $15 million worth of services throughout California.
“It is estimated that in 2022 over three million Californians will remain uninsured, and that affordability of health care remains a challenge across California,” stated the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ resolution.
To donate, volunteer or obtain more information on the upcoming free clinic, contact Host Committee Lead Philip Vardara, RN, at 530-613-2301 or pgvardara@me.com, or Sarina Klein of California CareForce at 916-749-4170 or Sarina@californiacareforce.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User