Supes support summer free health clinic

Members of California Careforce Free Health Care Clinic’s Nevada County Host Committee (wearing blue T-shirts), pose with county supervisors after the passing of a resolution in support of this summer’s free clinic in July. From left, are Sup. Hardy Bullock, Scott Rogers, Sup. Ed Scofield, Mindy Oberne, Sup. Sue Hoek, Philip Vardara, Sup. Heidi Hall and Sup. Dan Miller.

Photo submitted by Mindy Oberne.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution in support of California Careforce’s Free Health Care Clinic in Nevada County, scheduled for July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing dental, vision and health care free of charge to to people without access to basic health services.

In Nevada County, a similar 2015 clinic provided 559 patients with an equivalent of $245,935 of medical services, and a 2020 clinic provided 850 patients with $347,297 of medical services. With delays in medical care as a result of COVID-19 and a growing need within the community, this summer’s July clinic anticipates treating roughly 1,000 patients, say volunteers.

These clinics are made possible through the partnership of a local Host Committee, comprised of Nevada County-based volunteers and California CareForce. Since 2011, California CareForce’s statewide mobile free clinics have served nearly 39,000 patients and provided over $15 million worth of services throughout California.

“It is estimated that in 2022 over three million Californians will remain uninsured, and that affordability of health care remains a challenge across California,” stated the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ resolution.

To donate, volunteer or obtain more information on the upcoming free clinic, contact Host Committee Lead Philip Vardara, RN, at 530-613-2301 or pgvardara@me.com , or Sarina Klein of California CareForce at 916-749-4170 or Sarina@californiacareforce.org .