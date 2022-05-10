Supes OK $1 million grant for Mobile Crisis Team

The Mobile Crisis Team tries to create the least restrictive option possible when it’s on the job. Safety, however, is always a priority.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors heard that message Tuesday from therapist Ernesto Alvarado, who serves on a Mobile Crisis Team. Supervisors in a unanimous vote approved use of a $1 million grant for mobile care crisis care services that day.

According to Alvarado, 71% of crises were resolved on the scene. Fourteen percent resulted in involuntary hospitalization, 7% were transferred to a crisis stabilization unit, 5% percent were voluntarily hospitalized and 3% were arrested. At times a person will be provided a safe space for 24 hours to de-escalate on their own, but the team can always place a hold on the subject.

“We have a very small number of people in high level of care,” said Phebe Bell, executive director of the county’s Behavioral Health Department.

The funding does not tap any county general funds, but is instead supported by state funds to cover Crisis Care Mobile Units from Sept. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

Bell said the crisis units work in partnership with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and care to people experiencing behavioral health crisis episodes. They identify safe spots to stabilize and pair them with mental health professionals, which could include hospitalization.

A good crisis care system should be able to effectively respond to anybody experiencing a crisis in any setting, any time day or night on the “Crisis Now” model, Bell said.

The next level would include a 24/7 local crisis center, where there’s real-time connection to an additional level of care.

“So, if you don’t need hospitalization, we’re getting online and booking you with a health care professional tomorrow so appropriate care can be assured,” she said.

In 2019, Nevada County obtained funding to train behavioral health care workers in the Crisis Now model. Starting July 1, there will be a 988 number that can connect to a local crisis call center and provide resources to the local community.

The funding also offers the addition of a youth crisis specialist to the Mobile Crisis Team program, as well as a clinical team lead to provide clinical and administrative supervision of the mobile crisis specialists. It will also cover infrastructure to support mobile crisis services, including vehicles, office space, laptops, monitors, cell phones and training, Bell said.

“We’re trying to offer up a different way to respond to a crisis,” Bell added “In Truckee, we’ll have a full-time crisis worker housed at the hospital to co-respond with any of three different law agencies. And Grass Valley has its own version, with a social worker combined with a police officer.”

Bell noted she sees this as being a beginning step in an ongoing journey for the crisis system to evolve.

“It’s a lot of ground to cover,” she said. “We could have a 24/7 mobile ground response. Funding for all needs is not yet clear. And how the process fits with law enforcement partners, so we can operate effectively together.”

