Supes buy building for homeless resource center

Addresses at 1101, 1103 and 1105 Sutton Way in Grass Valley have been purchased by Nevada County to serve as a homeless resource center and will be situated between Hospitality House and the new Brunswick Commons apartments.

Photo: Elias Funez

Supervisors need just $25 to make a homeless resource center become a reality.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of 1101-1105 Sutton Way, about an acre of property adjacent to the new Brunswick Commons apartments. The Sutton Way property will serve as a one-stop shop for homeless people who need a range of services from getting a shower to speaking to a public defender.

The county anticipates receiving a state grant of $1,999,975 to pay for the $2 million property. Escrow is expected to close over the next several weeks. Officials joked at Tuesday’s meeting about finding the $25 needed for the total price.

“We think this can really be a great addition to the array of services in that region,” said Phebe Bell, the county’s Behavioral Health director. “We think this will be a great addition to the community.”

The building, currently used by an accountant, could be open by appointment-only by the new year. It should be fully open by April, said Mike Dent, the county’s director of Housing and Child Support Services.

Some light remodeling is needed. Dent said that’s focused on the bathrooms and expanding laundry facilities.

The county has been looking for a site for a resource center for about four years. This 7,377-square-foot location is near both Hospitality House and Brunswick Commons.

A potential future phase would allow for interim or permanent housing, Dent said.

Superior Ed Scofield said the facility would centralize homeless people in the area, adding that mitigation is needed.

Supervisor Dan Miller agreed. He likes the concept, he said, but wants to ensure it doesn’t become a homeless camp.

Bell said she hopes the facility alleviates the stress already placed on the location.

“People are already in that area,” she said.

Supervisor Heidi Hall praised the move.

“This is great to see this coming forward and seeing this money appearing,” she said.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249