The public is invited to hear a presentation about a new option for electricity service – Community Choice Aggregation– at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) allows local governments to purchase and/or generate electricity on behalf of their residents and businesses. The first CCA program in California, Marin Clean Energy, launched in 2010 and now there are 25 CCA programs throughout the state.