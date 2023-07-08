Staff Writer
Supervisors will review Nevada County’s contracts with more than 30 local agencies, appoint new officials in three positions and possibly approve opening bids for the Foley Library Roofing Replacement project during Tuesday morning’s regularly scheduled Nevada County Board of Supervisor’s meeting
One contract the County of Nevada will consider is the agreement with Sammie’s Friends, a non-profit corporation, who operates the Nevada County Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.
The amended contract would decrease the amount paid to Sammie’s Friends, according to an official staff report.
Sammie’s Friends operates and provides medical care for the animals, making them adoptable and supporting other disadvantaged animals that may otherwise be euthanized.
Sammie’s Friends has provided contracted services to operate the Nevada County Animal Shelter since 2010.
An agreement was approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 13, 2023, extending the current agreement, however, this amendment could not be executed as Sammie’s Friends was unable to find liability insurance that included animal bite coverage following their existing coverage termination date of July 15, according to the report.
The proposed amendment, if approved, will have Sammie’s Friends obtain all insurance with the exclusion of animal bite coverage, and the County will retain coverage for third-party animal bites.
The assumption of animal bite coverage by the County results in a $50,000 reduction in contract price to offset increased costs to the County, according to the staff report.
When the victim recovers compensation from a dog bite claim, third parties usually assert a right to take part of that compensation.
“The third parties include doctors, hospitals, emergency room physicians and facilities, the victim’s health insurance company, and governmental agencies,” according to Dog Bite Law website.
“The County of Nevada agrees to retain liability for third-party animal bites, and hereby agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Sammie’s Friends from any and all liabilities, claims, demands damages, losses and expenses for third party animal bites arising from animal shelter operations pursuant to this agreement,” according to the staff report.
The amended agreement total will be $3,161,850 for four years including past years.
Appointments
Supervisor Lisa Swarthout’s reappointment of James Johnston as District III representative to the Fish and Wildlife went into effect June 20, 2023.
Johnston has served on the Fish and Wildlife Commission since April 1, 2022 as appointed by former Supervisor Dan Miller.
Supervisors will consider approving Nicole Phillips as an alternate member to the Assessment Appeals Board for an unexpired one-year term ending September 30, 2023.
Phillips has been recommended by Supervisor Hardy Bullock and Assessment Appeals Board Chairman Gerald Bushore.
Phillips served as the administrative services director for the Town of Truckee for over two years and has worked in finance for the Town of Truckee for over ten years, according to her application.
“I am a licensed CPA in the State of California,” Phillips said. “Prior to working for the Town of Truckee, I worked for a real estate valuation outsourcing firm.”
The appointment of JoAnn Marie as private sector member to the Adult and Family Services Commission for a term ending in 2025 will be considered.
Alison Lehman, CEO for Nevada County and Bob Branstrom, Grass Valley city councilmember were listed as references on Marie’s application.
Marie worked for more than 20 years as a real estate loan agent, and five years in a bookstore. Prior to that she worked about six years for Chase Bank as a teller, according to her application.
Foley Library roofing project
The Foley Library, located at 211 North Pine Street, Nevada City, experiences several leaks during rain events and if supervisors approve of the documents and specifications, Nevada County will begin accepting bids to repair the roof on August 17, 2023 and remain open for 60 days.
“Water entering the building is undermining the interior finishes and poses a threat to the historical documents stored within the facility,” according to the staff report.
Replacing the roofing, flashings, lining the gutters with metal and adding leaf-guards will protect the building and its contents from further rain damage.
The estimated costs for this project are $44,200 for roofing removal and replacement, $ 8,625 for project management and $4,420 for contingency meaning an amount added to an estimate to allow for items, conditions, or events that a contractor may experience that will likely result in additional costs, according to the staff report.
The total estimated construction costs are $ 57,245 and the timeline for this project is estimated to have the roof restored by November of 2023.