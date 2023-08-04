Staff Writer
A decision to reorganize three local fire districts into one consolidated district is on the agenda for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors upcoming meeting on Tuesday, August 8 within the chambers of the Eric Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City.
The County of Nevada, Rough & Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD), Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD), and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District (NCCFD) have been working on a solution to the possible closure of the Rough & Ready Fire Protection District over the past year.
The Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) to consolidate the three fire districts has been approved by Nevada County Consolidated Fire Board and now needs the Board of Supervisors to approve it.
The supervisors will also consider providing gap funding in an amount not to exceed $1,000,000 to operate RaRFPD Fire Station #59 prior to consolidation and directing the auditor-controller to amend the budget, according to the staff report.
The MOU was presented to the supervisors with a joint letter from the three fire districts.
“This reorganization is anticipated to be completed by July 1, 2024, just one year from now,” according to Wagner.
SR Jones, Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) Executive Officer has been working through the details with the Board’s Fire Services Ad Hoc Committee, chaired by Supervisors Swarthout and Hoek along with leaders from the three fire districts.
A letter sent from Josh Susman, the Chair of the Nevada County LAFCo to Supervisor Chair Ed Scofield applauds the efforts made “to support a comprehensive effort to ensure lasting financial stability for critical fire and emergency response services.”
“As we have all seen this year, the financial state of several of our fire agencies is precarious,” Susman writes. “The failure of even one agency would have serious and widespread impacts on public safety, given the coordinated response patterns of our emergency response providers.”
As of July 1, 2023, the Rough & Ready Fire Station #59 has been staffed with two firefighters every day with firefighters coming from NCCFD and PVDPD, according to Acting Chief Don Wagner at the Rough and Ready Fire Department.
“Penn Valley hired the three Rough & Ready Firefighters that were laid off, so you will see some familiar faces if you stop by the fire house,” Wagner said.
Chief Wagner updated residents on the staffing that took place even prior to the MOU being signed in a letter on the RaRFPD website.
“For those astute individuals, yes, we began staffing the fire station without the written agreements being signed and approved. It was that important to us that we all wanted the station staffed and the community could sleep knowing the fire house was not empty and idle,” Wagner wrote.
During the reorganization, the RaRFPD Board of Directors will remain in place and approve expenditures.
PVFPD is taking the lead on the administrative side and will be handling all the administrative functions, financial operations, bill paying with the remaining RaRFPD funds and the gap funding provided by the County.
Fire prevention activities, fire investigations, plan review, building inspections, mitigation fee collection will be handled by PVFPD at their administrative office at 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley, according to Wagner.
Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner will remain as the interim Fire Chief for RaRFPD and Penn Valley Fire Captain Jon Pitts is assigned as the station Captain.
The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m., however this agenda item is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.