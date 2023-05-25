Staff Writer
The Nevada County Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of sending a letter of opposition against Assembly Bill 742 (AS 742) — which would limit the use of canines for police use —during this week’s regularly scheduled board meeting at the Rood Administration Center.
The bill, written by Assembly member Dr. Corey A. Jackson, would prohibit the use of canines by peace officers for arrest and apprehension, or in any circumstances to bite a person, according to AB742.
AB742 would allow canines for search and rescue, explosives detection, and narcotics detection.
The letter of opposition was presented to the board by Supervisor Susan Hoek representing District 4 and Supervisor Lisa Swarthout, District 3 who worked with the county’s Sheriff’s Department, who is also in full opposition of this bill for a number of reasons, according to the presentation by Jeffrey Thorsby, Senior Management Analyst from the county office.
Law enforcement in rural counties in particular would be jeopardized without the use of canines because there is a large geographical area of coverage and a limited amount of officers available for backup, according to Thorsby.
“What comes out of the state legislation often is one size fits all.” Lisa Swathout said. “While some of the issues that are pertinent to this occur in larger communities, I don’t see that in our community.”
Deputy Taylor King from the Nevada County Sheriff’s office, accompanied by his canine partner named Veto, spoke to the supervisors about the crucial role police canines play in the safety of the community.
Veto has been deployed, or been brought out of the car to assist Deputy King on approximately two dozen occasions and over half of those occasions have ended in de-escalation and successful surrender, meaning there was no use of force, according to King.
“This partner is my best friend,” King said. “On our last deployment I was alone and 17 minutes away from any cover. I was by myself. I was chasing a stolen vehicle and someone who chose not to comply with my commands. Had I not had Veto, who knows what would have happened? I could have been in a fight for 15 — 20 minutes out in the woods with no one to assist me.”
“We are in a rural area and quite alone. These canines are our cover and our help. If we were to ban canines, I think the community is at a severe risk of being victimized,” King said.
Joey Jordan, the founding president of the Rudiger Foundation, also spoke in opposition to AB 742 during public comment.
The Rudiger Foundation is a local non-profit with the mission to provide local law enforcement with canine resources since 2015 when former Nevada City Police Chief Timothy Foley recognized the value of K9 resources. Foley gathered together a group of volunteers along with donations to purchase canine Rüdiger who became the first fully community-funded canine officer in the nation, according to the Rudiger Foundation website.
Jordan addressed the high level of ongoing training required for canine officers and their handlers.
“K9 handlers have one of the highest levels of training of any law enforcement officer, Jordan said. “They are highly trained regarding vulnerable populations including those with mental health disorders, those with language barriers.”
“They are trained with de-escalation and in interpersonal communication, implicit and explicit bias and cultural training is given to these officers. They get courses on bias and stigma,” Jordan said.
In AB 742 it is written, “The use of police canines has been a mainstay in this country’s dehumanizing, cruel, and violent abuse of Black Americans and people of color for centuries. First used by slave catchers, police canines are a violent carryover from America’s dark past.”
In more recent decades, police canines have been used in line with six brutal attempts to quell the Civil Rights Movement, the Los Angeles race riots, and in response to Black Lives Matter protests, according to section 1a of SB 742.
In a statement of support from a group called Californians for Safety and Justice, “According to the California Department of Justice, in 2021 police canine units severely injured or killed nearly 80 people…Police canines are bred and trained to ensure that their bite is far more severe than a normal dog bite; their bites have been likened to being attacked by a shark or run over by a car…Moreover, police canines often bite people who are surrendering or otherwise do not pose a threat – including police officers, young children, and people asleep in their homes.”
“We can all agree that irresponsible criminal, and negligent use of a canine is unacceptable, and admittedly in the 50’s and 60’s that may have been a thing in this country. It absolutely was and I think we can all admit that,” Jordan said. “But that is not the scenario we are in now. While reparations are important in a lot of ways, punishing our law enforcement by taking away a safety tool probably is not going to help any thing that happened in the 50’s and 60’s.”
Trained police canines are considered a less lethal option for a use of force and reduce officer injury over time, according to Thorsby.
“I look at the canine program as a safety tool for our officers, as a moral builder, as a community builder,” Swathout said.
“As you can see he is very vicious,” King said as Veto snuggled Captain Robert Jakobs from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. “His number one priority is attention to love and he is the sweetest boy I’ve ever met. You wouldn’t believe he is a police dog. However he has a great switch and when he needs to work and when I need him to do something for me, he is happy to help and assist.”
“I support law enforcement. I support the use of K9,” Supervisor Hardy Bullock said. “If you are running from the police, you deserve to be bit by a dog. That’s my opinion.”
“They want to go to work and then they want to play ball,” Supervisor Susan Hoek said.
Jordan mentioned many of the advantages to the canine police programs and how they help reduce injuries to officers who risk their lives every time they go on apprehensions and de-escalate situations.
“Someone looks at an officer and thinks, ‘Oh, I can kick your ass,’ and then they look at the dog and they think a little differently. They don’t fight. They just turn around and put their hands behind their back,” Jordan said.