Supervisors salute outgoing fire chiefs

CalFire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit Division Chief Jim Mathias looks back at some of his colleages and family members that have helped him succeed along his more than 36 years of service to the community. He and Nevada County Consolidated Chief Jim Turner were recognized by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Northern California is no stranger to fire danger, and local firefighting efforts have been able to count among its ranks CalFire Division Chief Jim Mathias and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner, both retiring or recently retired.

The pair were honored Tuesday morning by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

“Another character,” Nevada County Board of Supervisors chair Sue Hoek said while introducing Mathias, who is retiring after 36 years. The board declared that Mathias was being recognized for “significant contributions to public safety through his career in fire service. Thirty six years of career fire service; that’s pretty amazing.”

“He could make a bad day into a good day with just a smile,” Hoek continued.

Jim Turner now a retired chief for Nevada County Consolidated Fire, was honored for his 36 years of service during Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Photo: Elias Funez

Mathias’ resume is extensive. He has held positions within CalFire, as well as Nevada, Yuba, and Placer counties, with a litany of achievements almost too long to list.

Mathias began his career in 1986 with the city of Grass Valley Fire Department and expanded out to other fire districts. In the late ‘80s Mathias became an emergency medical technician, and still works part-time for Sierra Nevada Ambulance out of Grass Valley.

“Jim, to me, he’s CalFire,” said District 1 Supervisor Dan Miller. “He just knows it. I think the example he sets for younger CalFire people is an example they should all follow. I’ve always respected Jim and I think everyone who works with him respects him.”

“This is an incredible thing,” said Hoek. “In 2002 you became the North Division Chief for that Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit. You stepped up in so many different ways. “

Mathias himself was seemingly honored by the board’s recognition.

“Everything that is in (my resume) took several hours, and days, and a lot of my life. That corny saying about ‘if you love your work you’re never going to work a day in your life.’ It’s not so corny when you actually live it.’ “

Joining Mathias is Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner, who served 36 years in the name of public safety.

Turner started on a fire hand crew and eventually went on to positions within CalFire and was also an Emergency Medical Technician.

Retiring Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit North Ops Chief Jim Mathias (left) addresses now retired Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner as Turner is recognized by the board of supervisors and members of the community.

Photo: Elias Funez

At 21 years of age, he became the Fire Chief of Alta Oaks Sunset Fire District. This made him the youngest fire chief in the state of California.

He additionally served as a sworn peace officer as well as an investigator and correctional officer.

“It’s just been amazing,” Hoek told Turner. “I just hope you realize what a gift you’ve been to this community. You give a lot up.”

Hardy Bullock, District 5 Supervisor, said: “Youngest fire chief in California is…pretty impressive. Your leadership and your acumen and your knowledge and bringing other people together is impressive. So I wish you all the best. You’ve earned it.”

Turner grew up in the Nevada County community and said he was happy to give back to the people who supported him.

“I’d love to sit here and say we succeed individually,” Turner said, “but it’s the ties we have in this community that allows us partnerships and to cross boundaries. We have one thing in common in that we care about our community and we care about its citizens. We do sacrifice a lot.”

The also-retiring Jim Mathias, a colleague and friend of Turner’s said: “We’ve lived through some pretty horrific personal things and professional things. And through that, Jim has just been a true professional.”

