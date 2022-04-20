Supervisors recognize Shriners Hospital and Nevada County Shrine Club

From left, Shriners Evan Beecher, Jeff Wilken, Al Schafer, Sean Metroka, Bob Aunchman and guest Leslie Williamson at the Shriners Hospital reception on March 25.

Photo submitted by Al Schafer

In a resolution, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors have recognized the Shriners Hospital for Children, recently renamed “Shriner’s Children’s,” for 100 years of treating infants through teens at no cost to their families. The resolution also recognized Nevada County’s Tommyknockers Shrine Club for participating in community activities and its support of Shriners Children’s in Northern Calif.

The hospitals offer care for neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs, without regard to race, creed, sex, sect or ability to pay.

The Sacramento hospital, part of the Shriner’s 22-hospital system, also celebrated its 25th anniversary in March. The Nevada County resolution 22-138 recognized the contributions of the hospital for “transforming children’s lives by providing exceptional healthcare through innovative research in a patient and family-centered environment.”