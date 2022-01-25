Supervisors OK financial boost to health care program

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved additional funding for immunization programs for adults and children, as well as other health preventative measures, at its Tuesday meeting

The move increases funding from $280,541 to $1.87 million. These are federal funds that come through the state’s public health department. A budget amendment will be included in a future countywide budget adjustment. No county general funds will be needed.

Chair Sue Hoek said the approval is meant to implement a mandated program.

“It will provide immunizations to the low income folks with no other way to get it, and we’re encouraging the county residents to get vaccinated,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention buys vaccines at a discount and distributes them to state health departments, which in turn distribute them at no charge to certain public health clinics, according to the CDC.





Besides providing annual flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, the county conducts a general immunization program to provide protection against numerous diseases.

Jill Blake, public health director, said the objective of the program was to raise coverage levels required by law for kindergarten students.

“We strive to reach the state standard of being vaccinated with one dose against measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines,” she said. “Also, at least four doses against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. And provide three doses of Hepatitis B, and one dose against varicella.”

She added that through prevention, the county reduces illness, disability and death.

Funds will also set up a reminder system, follow up notices for no shows and tracing procedures for missing clients. Also, the program educates school staff, the childcare community and general public about regular immunizations for adults and children.

Some people at the meeting expressed concerns over negative reactions to vaccines. Dr. Glennah Trochet, deputy public health officer, said that for the last 30 years the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), managed by the New York Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration, has collected and reported adverse reactions to vaccines.

“It does not determine the cause of the adverse effect, but it detects problems to find if it is related to the vaccine itself,” she said. “It’s an early warning system and relies on reports from doctors, vaccine manufacturers and the general public.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com