Nevada County residents who want more legal cannabis retail businesses in unincorporated areas of the county may gain more equitable access to dispensaries after the Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted this week to pursue grant funding. 

During Tuesday's board of superviosr's meeting, the board approved an application from the Department of Cannabis Control that if approved, would allow for Phase I funding of up to $10 million to enable Nevada County to establish a cannabis retailer licensing program in unincorporated location(s) in Nevada County, according to a staff report.