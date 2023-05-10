Staff Writer
A comprehensive plan to address homelessness in Nevada County was approved by the Board of Supervisors yesterday at the regularly scheduled meeting at the Eric Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City.
The California State Association Counties (CSAC) identified and adopted homelessness as a key policy priority for 2023 and has unveiled a homelessness initiative called AT HOME Plan, according to the staff report.
AT HOME stands for accountability, transparency, housing, outreach, mitigation and economic opportunity.
The plan defines clear responsibilities, resources and flexibility for all levels of government, according to official information.
“Clearly define city and county roles for siting and supporting shelters, siting permanent supportive housing, encampment outreach, and encampment clean-up,” according to CSAC documents.
Data would be used more effectively to assess the needs of the community, and along with housing, outreach and educational programs to support and strengthen safety net programs, according to the staff report by Heidi Hall, District I Supervisor.
AT HOME would work to increase flexibility and streamlining to generate more affordable housing projects, according to CSAC.
“What is greatest about this proposal for us is the regulatory streamlining, financial streamlining and the sustainability of the funds,” Hall said. “Those are the state pieces that we can’t do anything about.”
Sue Hoek, Supervisor for District 4 pointed out that there is little incentive for developers to build low income housing as more and more regulations discourage it.
“You can’t encourage anyone to come in and develop low income housing because there is no profit in it,” Hoek said. “We are a rural community. We pull together. We are a county that works hard in all these areas, from behavioral health to housing to planning, but it’s the regulations and the dollars to do it that puts us behind. I’m glad we all have a seat at the table.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom outlined in his January Budget a commitment to providing investments to support the state’s priority to address homelessness.
This priority was set only a few months after the Governor had announced and rejected every local action plan to combat homelessness, subsequently halting all funding, according to the staff report by Hall.
CSAC is looking to the state and federal government for ongoing and sustainable funding to strengthen programs and prevent individuals from becoming homeless.
“In some ways this is a very bold move by CSAC,” Ed Scofield said. “I can recall when Chair Hoek had to go to the steps of the Capitol for CSAC while the Governor pointed at all the counties saying, ‘You’re not doing the job.’ And now CSAC is coming back and saying, ‘Wait a minute Governor. We’re looking your way. Here is where the responsibility starts.’”
The Board also approved a resolution recognizing May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week of May 14 through May 20 as Police Week.
“Memorial services are not only important to remember our loved ones but it also gives us time to reflect on our own vulnerability,” Shannan Moon, Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator said.
The names of nine officers, the departments in which the officer worked and the “end of watch” dates for each officer were read aloud by Moon.
Flags will fly at half-staff on Monday, May 15, according to the resolution.
“California, sadly, added nine names to the California Peace Officer memorial in Sacramento yesterday in our enrollment ceremony for 2022,” Moon said. “Nine families that sent their loved one to work, and whose lives were forever changed when their loved one did not return after their shift.”
President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officer Memorial Day in 1962 according to Moon.
“We are part of a large family and share a common bond. We willingly sacrifice our personal lives to protect the lives and property of others,” Moon said. “I am privileged to have a front row seat to witness the dedication, commitment and professionalism of those who wear the uniform of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. They are truly the best of the best.”
The Mental Health Advisory Board in Nevada County shared an update on the activities, successes and challenges from the year with a presentation by Phebe Bell, Behavioral Health Director.
In addition to this presentation, the Nevada County Behavioral Health Services is interested in having the Board of Supervisors proclaim May as “Mental Health Awareness Month” in Nevada County, according to Bell.
Each May, Mental Health Awareness Month provides the opportunity for everyone to come together to illuminate mental health awareness in an effort to stop the stigma.
“I’ve sat on this board for four years now and every time I attend a meeting I learn something new about mental health, the county’s programs, the systems we have to work under,” Heidi Hall said. “It’s really one of the most important programs that we have.”