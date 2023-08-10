Three board members of Pioneer Community Energy urged the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to consider partnering with them for a new option for electricity service.
Pioneer Board Chair Alice Dowdin Calvillo, who is also Auburn mayor; Tom Ivy, a Grass Valley City Council member, and Gary Petersen, the Nevada City Vice Mayor, said the County could have more local control over electricity service if it adopts a Community Choice Aggregation plan with them.
Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) allows local governments to purchase and/or generate electricity on behalf of their residents and businesses. Pioneer, a joint powers authority, manages how and when electricity is generated. However, PG&E continues to deliver the power through its transmission lines and remain responsible for customer billing. Currently, Pioneer provides its customers with an average monthly savings of $20. Profits from electricity service are invested back into the community.
As examples of local investment, Pioneer Executive Director Don Eckert cited Pioneer’s projects with El Dorado Irrigation District, Placer County Water Agency and Sierra Pacific Industries in Lincoln. Calvillo said increased local control is one of the best benefits of the CCA. “It’s really keeping the money here,” she said.
Grass Valley and Nevada City have already adopted a CCA plan with Pioneer. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the plan in October if members choose to go forward. For more information, visit www.pioneercommunityenergy.org.